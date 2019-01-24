

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Yet another delay today in a high profile sex case.

38-year-old Ryan Hartman, from the Brockville area, was convicted in November when his “sexsomnia” defence was thrown out. Thursday, court was to hear his appeal that his rights were violated because of delays. The case was delayed again when his lawyer didn’t show.

Everyone was in the Brockville courtroom at 9 am Thursday morning, including the victim and her attacker; everyone except Hartman's lawyer, Margaret Bojanowska, who notified court this morning that she couldn’t make it from her Toronto office because of the weather. Bojanowska said in an email that she had passed five serious collisions on the highway and determined it was too dangerous to continue to Brockville

At the Brockville courthouse, 38-year-old Ryan Hartman went to great lengths to avoid any media attention, covering his head with a cap and pulling an umbrella down to hide his face. But his case has drawn a lot of interest, convicted of sexually assaulting a woman he didn’t know after a house party in 2011, while she slept beside her boyfriend.

“He makes me sick,” the woman said outside court today, “I see no remorse in him. And seeing him running and hiding today just reiterated that to me.”

Hartman appealed his conviction on the grounds that he had "sexsomnia" and was sleeping when he attacked her and wasn't aware what he was doing. When that defence was rejected, he filed an application last week under the Jordan ruling that his rights had been violated because of so many delays. Today added one more delay when his lawyer failed to show because of the weather.

"We all drove more than an hour to be here" Justice Kimberly Moore told court, obviously not pleased to lose valuable court time, "The highway was fine".

The victim, now 30, had come to court prepared to deliver her victim impact statement but more important for her was that she wanted the publication ban lifted on her name and identity.

“If people could see my face, I'd become a person, not just a victim,” she said, “Maybe it will instill confidence in other victims and give them hope that when they see a real person has gone through this and fought this and she's alive, she's here and she made it.”

The case has now been rescheduled to March 4 to hear submissions on that Jordan application. Later that same month, Justice Moore will decide to either grant Hartman's stay or sentence him.

It's now been 21 months since Hartman's second trial started and going on 8 years since the sexual assault. Both Hartman and his victim are looking for closure; it's not going to happen anytime soon.