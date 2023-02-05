Hazmat incident prompts evacuation of building on St. Laurent Blvd.

The Ottawa Fire Services hazardous materials team has been called to an apartment building on St. Laurent Boulevard after residents reported an "overwhelming paint-like" smell.

The high-rise on St. Laurent between Coté and Guy streets was evacuated. Some tenants reported symptoms including coughing and feeling ill.

The source of the odour has yet to be determined, but firefighters found higher than normal readings of carbon monoxide on the seventh floor of the building.

Crews are working to ventilate the building and clear the air.

Ottawa paramedics said two people were assessed at the scene and one was taken to hospital in stable condition.