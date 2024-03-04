'Harmful fumes' from drugs causes temporary closure of 2nd Ottawa safe injection site
A second safe injection site in the city of Ottawa has temporarily closed after harmful fumes from drugs caused staff members at the facility to become ill.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
A statement from the Somerset West Community Health Centre in Chinatown says that it made the decision after two staff members experienced symptoms of nausea, dizziness and headaches.
The centre, which provides a space for people to bring pre-obtained drugs and use under professional supervision, says all staff has recovered.
"We recognize that temporarily closing the CTS will have an impact on our clients and community, and we are doing our best to minimize this impact by redeploying staff to our courtyard and continuing our outreach activities through the Drug Overdose and Prevention Education team and crisis outreach workers," read a statement from Somerset West Community Health Centre executive director Suzanne Obiorah.
"We understand this will be a challenging time and want to assure you that we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of everyone on site."
The closure comes after the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre also closed its supervised drug injection services last week after eight staff members reported feeling similar symptoms.
Safe consumption site at the Somerset West Community Health Centre. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)The Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development says it was first notified of a "health and safety event" on Feb. 23 at the Sandy Hill site and an inspector visited the site on Feb. 27. The cause of the illness was not known at the time and the ministry did not provide any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation.
Ottawa Public Health has been monitoring a rise in suspected overdoses in the region. OPH data shows there were 90 visits to the emergency department because of a suspected overdose in the third week of February, the highest number so far this year.
The health centre says it is still welcoming clients and drop-ins for other services. It has been in contact with Ottawa Public Health and the Ministry of Health to advise them of the situation and seek guidance on reopening.
There are two other supervised consumption sites in Ottawa that remain open: Ottawa Public Health offers supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. and the Shepherds of Good Hope has a site at 230 Murray St
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Gusting winds, wind chill of -55: Here's Canada's weather forecast
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
Trump is back on the Colorado ballot, U.S. Supreme Court rules
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
Police north of Toronto issue warning about 'Chinese police extortion scam'
Members of York Region’s Chinese community are being targeted in an ongoing extortion scam, where fake Chinese law enforcement officials allegedly threaten their victims with arrest or deportation, police say.
Runaway police horses freeze traffic on busy highway
A pair of runaway horses that escaped from police stables stunned motorists galloping down a busy Ohio highway on Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Fair start to the week but risk of heavy rain, snow looms
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.
-
Three levels of government spending $258 million on Bedford-Halifax ferries
A new electric ferry service will receive a quarter of a billion dollars to start operations between Halifax and Bedford in the next four years.
-
GardaWorld awarded Halifax Harbour Bridges contract
GardaWorld, a Montreal-based security company, has been awarded a contract to provide toll-taking and security services for Halifax Harbour Bridges.
Toronto
-
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
-
Toronto cop handed temporary demotion after 'harassing' domestic violence victim, dispute with tenant: tribunal
A Toronto police officer has been handed a temporary demotion after a disciplinary tribunal found that he ‘harassed’ a victim of domestic violence and used official police stationery in the eviction of his tenant.
-
Ex-Ontario nuclear power plant worker denied bail after allegedly leaking secret information
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
Montreal
-
Quebec urges measles vaccination to prevent spread of highly contagious disease
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
-
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
Northern Ont. man charged for child sex offences, luring
A 41-year-old man was charged after a four-month investigation into historic sexual offences involving youth in northern Ontario, police say.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
London
-
Special Olympic champions return to huge crowd of supporters at London International Airport
London’s Special Olympians arrived at London International Airport Sunday afternoon, bringing home 10 individual medals, and one team medal.
-
SIU investigating weekend crash near St. Thomas
A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a crash west of St. Thomas Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m., an OPP officer tried to pull over the suspect for speeding.
-
Car slams into side of home in east London
Police were called to the 200 block of Admiral Drive near Kipling Avenue around 6:30 p.m. There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
Winnipeg
-
Steinbach man facing second-degree murder charge
A Steinbach man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was found dead inside an Emerson, Man. home.
-
These roads in Manitoba have closed due to dangerous driving conditions
A blizzardy blast of winter weather in parts of Manitoba has forced several road closures in the region.
-
Winnipeg’s first Krispy Kreme to give front-row seat to doughnut-making experience
The city’s first Krispy Kreme will offer doughnut diehards a front-row seat to watch how the iconic glazed, filled and sugared confections are made.
Kitchener
-
Suspects wanted for attempted break-in at former jail
Some people have tried – and been successful – at breaking out of jail. On Sunday morning, however, three people attempted to break into one.
-
Arrest after victim hit in the face with bowling ball
A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a female in the face with a bowling ball.
-
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
Calgary
-
Little drought relief for Calgary despite heavy snowfall, officials say
Calgarians could be seeing outdoor water restrictions as early as the spring if the region doesn't see a significant amount of precipitation in the coming months, officials said Monday.
-
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
-
Extremely cold conditions expected across Alberta
Environment and Climate Change Canada says extremely cold wind chills are forecast for a number of central and southern Alberta communities on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan low-income residents 'a little screwed' by loss of carbon rebate
Alan Holman says the carbon rebate he gets four times a year from the federal government is crucial for his household budget.
-
Saskatoon digs out following major winter storm
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
-
Here's what to expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.
Edmonton
-
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
-
Train derailment no longer affecting St. Albert traffic
A train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.
-
Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Vancouver
-
8 lost skiers helped by search-and-rescue crews near Whistler, B.C., over the weekend
Rescue crews were kept busy on B.C.'s South Coast over the weekend as multiple calls were made to help lost skiers and hikers on local mountains.
-
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
-
Drivers urged to use caution in Metro Vancouver after snowfall
Drivers across the Lower Mainland are being urged to use caution Monday morning after a late winter storm ripped through the region.
Regina
-
Regina in cleanup mode following weekend snowstorm
The City of Regina says crews are in storm mode Monday, working to keep major roadways driveable by plowing snow and applying ice control at high risk intersections following a major snowstorm over the weekend that impacted much of the province.
-
'Hometown feel for me': B.C. skip Catlin Schneider competing at Brier in home province
Catlin Schneider, who hails from Kronau area and currently resides in the R.M. of Edenwold, is competing for Team British Columbia at this year's Montana’s Brier.
-
Here's what to expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.