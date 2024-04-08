Group of 6 from Ottawa, Luskville, Que. win $1M lottery prize

OTTAWA
    Five people from Ottawa and one from Luskville, Que. who played Lotto 6/49 together won a $1 million prize in the Feb. 3, 2024 draw. (OLG/supplied) Five people from Ottawa and one from Luskville, Que. who played Lotto 6/49 together won a $1 million prize in the Feb. 3, 2024 draw. (OLG/supplied)
    A group of six people playing Lotto 6/49 is splitting one million dollars.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the six people, five from Ottawa and one from Luskville, Que., won $1 million in the Feb. 3, 2024 Gold Ball draw.

    The group winners are:

    • Devin Jenkins of Ottawa
    • Alexander Filk of Luskville, Que.
    • Jean-Pascal Faubert of Gloucester
    • Kristofer Slemko of Ottawa
    • Mackenzie Macintosh of Ottawa
    • Robert Paterson of Ottawa

    The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.

