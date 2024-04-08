Group of 6 from Ottawa, Luskville, Que. win $1M lottery prize

A group of six people playing Lotto 6/49 is splitting one million dollars.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the six people, five from Ottawa and one from Luskville, Que., won $1 million in the Feb. 3, 2024 Gold Ball draw.

The group winners are:

Devin Jenkins of Ottawa

Alexander Filk of Luskville, Que.

Jean-Pascal Faubert of Gloucester

Kristofer Slemko of Ottawa

Mackenzie Macintosh of Ottawa

Robert Paterson of Ottawa

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.