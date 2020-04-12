OTTAWA -- It's a different 60th anniversary than Golden Palace Restaurant had planned.

The west-end Ottawa staple known for its famous egg rolls typically marks big events with half-price egg rolls. Customers form lines down Carling Avenue to take advantage.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is marking their big day differently: with a trip down memory lane.

"Since we can't spend the day with you, we will be sharing photos of the amazing milestones we have achieved over the years thanks to you," the restaurant said on Twitter.

The restaurant shared a photo of its first menu (the egg rolls are on there), along with a newspaper story about its grand opening on April 12, 1960.

Golden Palace calls itself the oldest Chinese restaurant in Ottawa. The third-generation family-owned restaurant remains open for takeout, and is also on Uber Eats.