Get inspired for spring projects at the Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show

Your home is your castle, and if you are looking to spruce it up you can start by visiting The Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show this weekend.

Any successful project starts with research and homework.

"We’re doing home renovations and decided to come in and see what was available for us," said Christine while walking around the EY Centre.

"It’s a one-stop shop; everything you need is under one roof."

The Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.

"It’s a great time of year to get inspired and get a head start into the spring on certain projects that you may have in mind," said Christopher Cigos with the Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show.

Cigos says there are more than 200 local exhibitors at the show – from experts on kitchen and bath, to flooring, to windows and doors.

"What is very good about this show is you can come and meet the contractors face to face, build that trust," he says. "It’s very important when you’re investing thousands of dollars into a project."

If you’re looking to remodel, HGTV Host Bryan Baeumler says the peak-pandemic issues are in the past.

"Supply chains crumbled, it was hard to find people to do work, it was hard to find materials, costs of everything was increasing," Baeumler said. "I think we’re over that hump now, we’re starting to see things come back - people have more availability, costs are coming down. So now is a good time to start getting into it again."

He’s one of many speakers scheduled to appear during the Ottawa Home and Remodelling Show this weekend.

"Best place to start is come down to the show, get some ideas, start looking around your home, listen to some of the experts talk, and just go from there," Baeumler says.

The EY Centre is located at 4899 Uplands Dr.

The show continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.