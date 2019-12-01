OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees are international champions, capturing the women’s 2019 FISU University World Cup.

Saturday the Gee-Gees women’s soccer team took on Brazil’s Paulista University in Jinjiang, China.

Ottawa’s Mikayla Morton scored the one and only goal of the match, after fifth-year midfielder Katherine Bearne won a corner kick.

In a release,Bearne called the win unbelievable. “It was a great team win, five games in 10 days is a lot on our bodies, but we really pulled together as a unit.”

First-year defender Trinity Esprit was the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

The team also won the USport national champion in 2018.

The Gee-Gees are expected back at Ottawa Airport late Monday night.

— uOttawa Women's Soccer | Soccer féminin (@GeeGeesWSOC) November 30, 2019