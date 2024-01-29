OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau's STO cancels bus trips due to driver shortage: Here's what to expect

    STO Gatineau bus generic
    Share

    Gatineau's public transit authority is cancelling dozens of bus trips this week, including bus routes into Ottawa, as it deals with a driver shortage.

    The STO says bus cancellations are expected during the morning and afternoon peak periods.

    According to the STO website, 12 bus trips into Ottawa were cancelled Monday morning.

    The STO asks people to check the list of cancellations which has been made ahead of time to allow people to plan ahead.

    "Occasional cancellations could be added to this list due to labour issues, network incidents or mechanical breakdowns," the STO said.

    The transit service says new drivers are currently being trained to help fill the shortage, and recruitment campaigns are underway to hire more drivers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News