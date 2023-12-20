Gatineau, Que. man turns himself in to police after fatal hit-and-run

Gatineau police say a 40-year-old man has turned himself in to police after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Tuesday.

A driver at the intersection of Montée Paiement and Boulevard Saint-René Ouest struck a pedestrian at around 5:30 a.m. and left the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead in hospital.

According to Gatineau police, a man contacted them Tuesday afternoon to say he was the driver involved in the crash. He was arrested in Ontario, with the help of Ottawa police and OPP, and taken to Gatineau to speak to investigators. The vehicle involved in the crash was also seized.

Yan Brunet-Bertrand, a Gatineau resident, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

The police investigation remains ongoing.