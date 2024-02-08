Gatineau police searching for teen missing for over two weeks

Police in Gatineau are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen over two weeks ago in the city's east-end.

Mégane Cormier, 16-year-old, was reportedly last seen on Jan. 23 around 4 p.m. as she left the Compétences Outaouais school located on Maloney Boulevard East in the Lac Beauchamp district.

Police say her relatives have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Cormier is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 99 pounds. She has long brown hair with purple streaks in the front with brown eyes.

Police say the girl could have travelled on an STO bus and might be elsewhere in Quebec and Ontario.

Anyone with information that would help locate Cormier is asked to contact the Gatineau police at (819) 246-0222.