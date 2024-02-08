OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau police searching for teen missing for over two weeks

    Mégane Cormier (Gatineau Police) Mégane Cormier (Gatineau Police)
    Share

    Police in Gatineau are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen over two weeks ago in the city's east-end.

    Mégane Cormier, 16-year-old, was reportedly last seen on Jan. 23 around 4 p.m. as she left the Compétences Outaouais school located on Maloney Boulevard East in the Lac Beauchamp district.

    Police say her relatives have reason to fear for her health and safety.

    Cormier is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 99 pounds. She has long brown hair with purple streaks in the front with brown eyes.

    Police say the girl could have travelled on an STO bus and might be elsewhere in Quebec and Ontario.

    Anyone with information that would help locate Cormier is asked to contact the Gatineau police at (819) 246-0222.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News