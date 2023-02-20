Gatineau police say man missing since August 2020 was body found in submerged car

Gatineau Police Gatineau Police

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89

Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina