Body of Gatineau man missing for two years found in Thurso, Que.

Gatineau police believe they have found the body of a man who was reported missing more than two years ago.

Jean-Louis Desrosiers of Gatineau was last seen on Aug. 18, 2020 when he left his home in the Carrefour-de-l'Hopital district to do some shopping. Desrosiers was 79 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Earlier this week, recreational divers discovered a vehicle at the bottom of a waterway in Thurso, Que., east of Gatineau.

On Thursday, divers from the Surete du Quebec recovered the vehicle from the water and confirmed it belonged to Desrosiers.

Police say a body was found inside the vehicle.

Police say the evidence shows the body is Desrosiers, but forensic analysis will be carried out to confirm the identity of the body.