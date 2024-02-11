OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau police say 21-year-old man located safe and sound

    A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo) A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo)
    Gatineau police say a missing 21-year-old man has been located safe and sound.

    The man was reported missing on Friday after he was last seen in the Hull sector.

    Police said Sunday night the man has been located.

    CTV News Ottawa has removed the updated our story to remove the man's name and photo from our web story and social media posts.

