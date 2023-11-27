Gatineau police investigating afternoon shooting in Hull sector

Gatineau police say a man in his 40s is in hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in the Hull sector.

Police were called to the area of boulevard du Casino and boulevard de la Carrière at around 4:45 p.m. because of a man who had an apparent gunshot wound. Information gathered at the scene determined the man was shot on rue Eddy, some distance away.

The man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. A man in his 50s who was with the shooting victim had minor injuries, police said.

A suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested a short time later on rue Leduc, not far from rue Eddy.

Charges have yet to be announced and the investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was a targeted shooting.

Several roads in the area were closed Monday evening for the investigation: