Gatineau mayoral byelection scheduled for June 9

    Gatineau's mayoral byelection will take place on Sunday, June 9.

    The election comes after France Bélisle's abrupt resignation as mayor of Quebec's third largest city last week.

    The application submission period for running will take place between April 26 and May 10.

    Advance voting is scheduled for June 2.

    The city says it is recruiting approximately 500 people to work in the elections and information on how to apply will be available on the city's website "in the coming weeks."

    Bélisle resigned as mayor on Feb. 22 and cited a "hostile" climate in municipal politics as her reason for stepping down.

    She was elected as an independent mayor in November 2021, receiving 43 per cent of the vote. The victory ended eight years of governing by the Action Gatineau Party.

    Coun. Daniel Champagne has taken over as interim mayor.

    The next municipal elections are scheduled for November 2025.

