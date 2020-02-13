Gatineau issues boil water advisory affecting 24,000 people
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 4:12PM EST
The city of Gatineau issued a boil water advisory on Thursday affecting 24,000 residents. (City of Gatineau)
OTTAWA -- Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory affecting about 24,000 residents in the eastern part of the city.
The preventive advisory is being issued because of a problem found during work at the Main pumping station, the city said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Officials say affected residents in the Gatineau sector should boil their water for one minute before consuming it.
Once the advisory has been lifted, cold water taps should be left running for one minute, or until the water gets cold.