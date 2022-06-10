Gas prices hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
The cost to fill up the gas tank hit a new record high at stations across Ottawa this weekend.
Gas prices jumped two cents Friday to 212.9 cents a litre and went up another three cents Saturday to 215.9 cents a litre at many stations in the city.
"I don't think it's going to end there," Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work. "The inflation numbers in the United States are pretty sobering (and) that might cause a bit of panic in energy markets, but that's just going to delay the inevitable."
McTeague says the weakness of the Canadian dollar is partly responsible for the hike in gas prices. There is also tight global supply that's been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The record for highest gas price in Ottawa was 214.9 cents, set last weekend.
According to ottawagasprices.com, gas prices were $1.25 a litre in Ottawa one year ago.
With files from CP24 web content writer Bryann Aguilar
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for police operation
Ottawa police are asking the public to stay away from Parliament Hill due to a police operation.
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Tourism minister says travel delays could be resolved in a 'matter of weeks'
Canada's Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault says the federal government is focused on resolving the long delays travellers are experiencing at major airports in a 'matter of weeks.'
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
In Kyiv's bitter summer of 2022, where the sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign and where the peace is deceptive because it's shorn of peace of mind, the capital has found itself in the somewhat uncomfortable position of becoming largely a bystander in a war that continues to rage.
Atlantic
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Halifax police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth.
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
Toronto
-
Two people dead in two-vehicle crash in York Region
Police say they are looking for witnesses after two people died in a two-vehicle crash in York Region Saturday morning.
-
Toronto bathhouse workers among first to be offered monkeypox vaccine
A concerted effort is now underway to curb the spread of monkeypox in Toronto.
-
Ontario reports 528 people in hospital with COVID-19, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting that 528 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 110 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
-
Cab fares in Quebec will rise by over 17 per cent cent in September
The Commission des Transports du Quebec announced Friday that taxi fares will increase in September of this year.
-
Montreal's iconic Dollar Cinema closing doors for good
After 18 years of giving Montreal-area movie lovers wanting a cheap option to take in a flick, Dollar Cinema is closing for good.
Northern Ontario
-
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
-
Sault police investigation continues in 'The P Patch'
Sault police have one person in custody as officers continue to investigate an 'isolated incident' in the city's 'P Patch' area, a staff sergeant told CTV News in a phone interview Saturday afternoon.
-
North Bay gets $25.88M from feds for new rec centre
The City of North Bay is getting a huge cash injection from the federal government to build a new community recreation centre at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex.
London
-
London police investigate shots fired incident in city's southeast end
London police are warning the public of a heavy police presence in the city's southeast end due to an ongoing investigation.
-
OPP issue reminder after truck stolen with three pets still inside
Police are reminding drivers not to leave their keys in their car after a pick-up truck was stolen Friday -- with three pets left inside.
-
Children’s Water Festival on this Saturday
A fun day was had celebrating water in the community at the Oxford Children’s Water Festival Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba First Nations search former residential school sites, find anomalies
Chiefs from two First Nations in Manitoba say their communities are still looking for answers after finding possible graves using ground-penetrating radar at the sites of former residential schools that were run by the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Winnipeg mother accused of leaving newborn in garbage bin previously received treatment for addiction: court records
A Winnipeg mother who’s accused of leaving her newborn daughter in a garbage bin struggled with addiction and homelessness, according to court records.
-
Altona is holding its first pride parade today
Altona is having it’s first-ever pride march this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
-
Ontario mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings expire today
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
Calgary
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Deerfoot Trail on Saturday morning, an incident that has affected traffic in the area.
-
Adoption event at Calgary mall marks National Pet Appreciation Week
Calgarians who already own pets and those who are looking for a new furry friend will be able to participate in a number of events for National Pet Appreciation Week.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday night in southeast Calgary
A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-
-
Moe returns from trip abroad to defend province's education funding
Premier Scott Moe returned to Saskatoon Friday from a two-day trip trip filled with more than 40 meetings in New York and Washington D.C., and he was defending his government’s level of funding to education in the province.
Edmonton
-
Tourism minister says travel delays could be resolved in a 'matter of weeks'
Canada's Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault says the federal government is focused on resolving the long delays travellers are experiencing at major airports in a 'matter of weeks.'
-
'I feel so honoured just to be a part of this': Indigenous exhibition at Alberta Aviation Museum
An art exhibition showcasing Indigenous moon cycles is on display at the Alberta Aviation Museum.
-
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Vancouver
-
19-year-old Burnaby shooting victim not co-operating with investigators, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in the city Friday night.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
-
B.C. Liberals gather in Okanagan, consider name change, look toward 2024 election
Members of British Columbia's Liberal party are set to gather at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the next election, possibly under a new party name.
Regina
-
What Rider fans should know for game day
The Roughriders are set to play their home opener on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Beginning at 2 p.m., traffic will be affected on several streets.
-
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
-
Here’s Regina’s 2022 Pride parade route
The Pride Parade returns to the Queen City on Saturday, which may affect the flow of traffic on several streets.