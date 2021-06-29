Advertisement
Gas leak in Ottawa's east end contained
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 8:39AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 1:10PM EDT
Ottawa Fire Services respond to a gas leak in Orléans on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The leak was contained by Enbridge crews at around 8:30 a.m. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services says a gas leak in Ottawa's east end has been contained.
The leak was on Merkley Drive near Mathieu Way in Orléans.
Fire officials said crews checked nearby homes. Residents were asked to stay inside with their windows closed. Some people had to evacuate but were later allowed to return home.
The leak was contained by Enbridge crews at around 8:30 a.m.
Merkley Drive was closed in both directions from Wilkie Drive to Carrigan Drive but has since reopened.