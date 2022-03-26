Gardener provides tips to grow your own garden this summer

Angela Hunt checks on her garlic plants growing in her home vegetable garden. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa Angela Hunt checks on her garlic plants growing in her home vegetable garden. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina