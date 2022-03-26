Gardener provides tips to grow your own garden this summer
As food prices leave many with sticker shock, more people are considering alternatives like growing their own vegetables.
One avid gardener tells CTV News Ottawa, now that spring is in the air it is time to start thinking about what you want to put in the ground.
Prepping her own garden, Angela Hunt is a naturopath, who is hosting a class on gardening for beginners to help people get started.
She says growing vegetables in a garden can be a great way to enjoy the outdoors, eat healthy, and possibly save some cash.
However, Hunt suggests start simple.
"I think a lot of people are thinking it’s this big event they have to build something," says Hunt. "You can grow so much out of a simple pot."
Hunt says if you have a garden, those can be best for most root vegetables like carrots and beets.
If you have limited space or want to have a few items, pots and garden beds will do for many things, for things like lettuce, herbs and peppers.
She explains that if you are starting from seeds, think about planting them right now inside your house, so they have a chance to bud, away from the cold.
Pointing to her own pots, she says she planted some items two weeks ago.
"We start the brussels sprouts early because they can go into the ground early. They love cold," Hunt explains. "But these hot peppers, will not want to go in the ground until late May. [It] will not be happy if it’s cold out."
She says if you want to start with seedlings already growing, you have some time to consider what you’ll be planting.
"If you …want to buy a seedlings from a green house you can wait until May."
Gardening has been growing in popularity since the pandemic began, and rising inflation and higher grocery bills are expected to push that even higher according to experts.
Sylvain Charlebois is the director of agri-food analytics lab at Dalhousie University. He says gardening in Canada jumped by 17 per cent in 2020.
"The cost of food is motivating people to consider gardening," he explains. "A couple of years ago it was food security, or food insecurity got people to consider gardening. We had more time at home, of course, to focus on gardening. In 2021, that went down a little. So we are expecting more Canadians this year to continue to garden."
Charlebois says there can be a few start up costs, including soils and fertilizer that can add to the bills but it can pay off in time.
“You can increase your chances of saving money if you commit to gardening to several years, because you’ll better understand your soil, better understand where you garden is situated,” he says.
Charlebois suggests joining a community garden, which can help get you started and share more resources and tips.
For Hunt, the savings can be substantial for her and her family.
Hunt says at the grocery store, she can spend around $10 a week on organic lettuce and greens, but when she grows them through the summer, that can save her $160.
"Then you add your tomatoes and peppers, zucchini and cucumbers," she says. "And the savings is growing."
Hunt suggests if you’re just getting your green thumb, to avoid fruit to start, because that can take more time to yield results.
She also says you can recycle old yoghurt containers to grow your seedlings and save money.
For final advice, Hunt says start small and pick things your family loves to eat, to make it fun.
"If you love tomatoes you should definitely grow tomatoes because nothing tastes better than tomatoes that grow fresh out of the garden and you’ll get hooked," she says.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Florida man dies after crashing his car into an alligator
A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot (3.3-metre) alligator.
Why is the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol so important to Russia?
Experts say Russia is seeking strategic and propaganda victories with its brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
New Brunswick rapidly growing as population tops 800,000 for the first time: StatsCan
New figures from Statistics Canada show New Brunswick is experiencing a population boom.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
Montreal
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
Montreal Canadiens eliminated from playoff contention
Despite making it to the Stanley Cup Final last season, The Montreal Canadiens won’t be in the playoffs this time around.
-
Historic area in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve classified as heritage site
Part of Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is officially being recognized as a heritage site, it was announced Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 season
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
London
-
'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Some Winnipeg bakery goods recalled due to salmonella risk
A Winnipeg bakery is recalling some of its products due to possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation, according to a release by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Kitchener
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response
Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Calgary
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to find a teenage girl who went missing from the northwest community of Evanston this week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April
Hunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.
-
Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped
City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders to meet Pope Francis, call for residential school apology
Several Indigenous delegates from Saskatchewan will be meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City next week.
Edmonton
-
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Vancouver
-
Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.
-
BC Ferries expects crew challenges to affect summer season
BC Ferries is warning travellers that it expects crew shortages to continue to affect sailing times through the peak summer season.
-
'It's hard to move forward when you're grieving': Most B.C. flood victims still waiting for disaster aid
In the struggle to get financial assistance after November's devastating floods on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie, Jenny Winkelhorst is one of the lucky ones. Her family has just recently received disaster financial assistance through the province.
Regina
-
Sask. social assistance recipients getting an extra dollar per day to deal with inflation
Social assistance recipients in Saskatchewan will now be getting an extra dollar per day to help them deal with inflation.
-
Sask. reacts to federal funding announcement for surgical backlogs
A proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgical backlogs caused by COVID-19 was tabled in a new bill by the federal government.
-
IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listings
Here are some of the most expensive residential real estate listings in the Regina area.