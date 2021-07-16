A G2 driver going double the speed limit on Bronson Avenue is one of four drivers facing stunt driving charges.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit shared details on the four drivers stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa's roads Thursday.

Police say a G2 driver was clocked by officers going 123 km/h on Bronson Avenue. The speed limit on Bronson Avenue is 60 kilometres an hour.

Another motorist was observed going 103 km/h on Bronson Avenue at Brewer Park.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, police stopped a motorist going 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Russell Road.

Police say another motorist was clocked going 107 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Hunt Club Road at Paul Anka.

Ontario's new rules for stunt driving and street racing took effect on Canada Day, including changes to how fast a driver can go over a speed limit on municipal roads before it will be considered stunt driving.

As of July 1, a motorist observed driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit on a road with a maximum limit of less than 80 km/h will be charged with stunt driving.

The roadside penalty for stunt driving is now a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. The previous roadside vehicle impoundment was seven days.

Starting in September, Ottawa Police say the roadside penalty for stunt driving increases to an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

Ontario has also introduced an escalating post-conviction driver's licence suspension for drivers convicted of stunt driving/street racing.