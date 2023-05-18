Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa

Family, friends and police officers from across Canada will pay their respects to Sgt. Eric Mueller in Ottawa today, the Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty one week ago.

A funeral procession will travel from Theo Brunet and Sons Funeral Home in Rockland to Canadian Tire Centre starting at 9 a.m., followed by a private police funeral for Sgt. Mueller at 11 a.m.

The OPP says Sgt. Mueller's family, their guests, members of the Ontario Provincial Police, representatives from other police services, emergency services personnel and officials will attend the service. Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner will be among the dignitaries in attendance.

The funeral service is not open to the public. The city of Clarence-Rockland says the funeral will be available for members of the public to watch at the Bourget Community Centre at 19 Lavigne St.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the funeral, starting at 11 a.m.

The funeral procession is scheduled to depart the Brunet Funeral Home on Laurier Street in Rockland at 9 a.m. It will travel westbound on Highway 17 to Hwy. 174 and then continue westbound on Highway 417 to Palladium Drive. Ontario Provincial Police say the procession will exit the highway at Palladium Drive and travel eastbound on Campeau Drive and then southbound on Huntmar Drive.

Ontario Provincial Police say beginning at 9:15 a.m., OPP and other services' members will begin marching from 8555 Campeau Drive, south on Huntmar Drive to the Canadian Tire Centre.

Members of the public are invited to stand along Palladium Drive in Canadian Tire Centre Lots 4 and 5 to observe the procession.

Mueller, 42, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, Ont. on May 11. Two other officers were injured in the shooting.

Mueller was a 21-year veteran of the force who started his policing career in Ottawa. In 2006, he was hired as a provincial constable. In 2018, he was promoted to sergeant "in recognition of his exemplary performance, his dedication to duty and his commitment to his colleagues," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said last week.

Mueller is survived by his wife and two children.

Alain Bellefeuille, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Mueller and two counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.