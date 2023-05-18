Suspect in OPP officer's death makes brief court appearance

The man accused in the shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller made a brief court appearance in L'Orignal, Ont.

Alain Bellefeuille, 39, of Bourget. Ont. is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Mueller, and two counts of attempted murder.

Bellefeuille appeared virtually during the court appearance that lasted only a few minutes on Thursday afternoon. His did not appear on camera.

The courtroom in L'Orignal was nearly empty during his appearance, with both the defence and Crown counsel appearing virtually.

Bellefeuille has not yet entered a plea and he remains in custody. He was arrested at a home in Bourget, Ont. on May 11.

The case will be back in court on June 13.