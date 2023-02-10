Full O-Train service resumes following infrastructure repairs near Lees Station
Full service resumed on the Confederation Line Saturday morning after crews completed repairs to the Overhead Catenary System near Lees Station.
Rideau Transit Maintenance crews worked overnight to repair the broken arm that supports the wire in the Overhead Catenary System, which caused a train to stop near Lees Station just after 5 p.m. Friday and partially disrupted service through the evening.
There was no O-Train service line between St. Laurent and Rideau stations for approximately one hour on Friday following a "technical issue" with the system. Just after 6 p.m., OC Transpo said the O-Train was only running on the eastbound track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations.
The "technical issue" was later identified as a broken arm that supports the Overhead Catenary System near Lees Station.
"A parafil – the arm that supports the wire in the Overhead Catenary System – broke near Lees Station," Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo to Council.
"Trains were able to come to a safe stop at the station to allow customers to disembark. Customers on one train near Lees stations were able to safely exit the train and make their way to the platform."
A transit rider shared a video from an O-Train vehicle on Twitter, with an announcement saying "we've got something at Lees Station that's on the track that needs to come out. I don't know how long it's going to take."
CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy reported a train was stopped on the westbound track just outside of Lees Station Friday evening, and was sitting in the dark.
Amilcar said Rideau Transit Maintenance would repair the parafil overnight, when Line 1 is out of service, to "avoid further customer impacts."
OC Transpo reported Saturday morning the repairs to the infrastructure were completed, and all platforms at all stations are open.
The broken parafil at Lees Station comes four weeks after the Confederation Line was shut down in the same area for six days following a freezing rain storm.
The O-Train was out of service from Jan. 4 to 10 after two trains stopped during a freezing rain shower, and the Overhead Catenary System was damaged.
On Thursday, the Transit Commission was told a "unique combination of factors" led to two trains on the Confederation Line getting stuck between Lees and Hurdman stations, including a warmer-than-usual start to January, high levels of humidity and freezing rain.
