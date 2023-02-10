Full O-Train service resumes following infrastructure repairs near Lees Station

An LRT vehicle remains parked near Lees Station Friday evening as OC Transpo investigates a "technical issue" with the system. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) An LRT vehicle remains parked near Lees Station Friday evening as OC Transpo investigates a "technical issue" with the system. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina