OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Ottawa Valley and parts of eastern Ontario.

According to the advisory, patchy frost is "likely tonight into Monday morning as ground temperatures fall to near the freezing mark", which may damage or destroy frost-sensitive plants.

The forecast low for the region is 2°C overnight.

The frost advisory extends west into the Algonquin Park area, where the low Sunday morning was -1°C.

The City of Ottawa and areas to the east of the capital are not under an advisory. Ottawa's forecast low overnight is 6°C.

The forecast for Petawawa, one of the areas covered by the frost advisory, does call for a warming trend through the week, so the frost will be short-lived.

By Monday afternoon, expect a high of 23°C, and a return to more seasonal lows, with an overnight low of 8°C heading into Tuesday.