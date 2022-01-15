An extreme cold warning remains in effect for Ottawa and the region, with frigid temperatures expected to last through the weekend.

The temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 7 a.m. was -27 C, with a wind chill of -38. While some warming will naturally occur Saturday afternoon, expect another bitterly cold day on Sunday.

"After moderating this afternoon, extreme cold wind chill values to minus 35 are forecast again tonight into early Sunday morning," Environment Canada warned.

The forecast for Ottawa calls for sunshine and a high of -19 C Saturday afternoon with a wind chill around -26. Overnight, the sky will remain clear. The temperature should drop to a low of -15 C with wind chills of -30 or colder.

Sunday, expect a high of -15 C with a wind chill around -22 and plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Clouds move in Sunday evening, bringing snow.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada cautions that 20 to 35 cm of snow is possible Sunday night and Monday; however, the weather agency says that could change.

"There remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the storm system, which will affect the westward extent of accumulating snowfall," the weather statement says.

Monday's forecast does include an end to the extreme cold, with a high of -5 C.

Tuesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of -12 C.

FROSTBITE WARNING FOR OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Ottawa.

"With a wind chill of -35 or colder, exposed skin can freeze in less than ten minutes. There is also an increased risk of hypothermia for people who stay outside for long periods of time without adequate protection," said the health unit.

"Overexposure can result in severe injury and even death. Ottawa Public Health recommends that you wear several layers of clothing to keep warm and make sure that the outer layer protects you from wind and moisture."

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing when you go outside.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves

Wear a hat

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.

KEEPING PETS SAFE

The extreme cold also poses a risk to pets who go outside. The Ottawa Humane Society offers these tips for keeping your furry friends safe in the cold.