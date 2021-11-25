OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has lifted a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, after it was in effect for several hours Thursday morning.

Precipitation is expected to transition to rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

The warning covered Ottawa North-Kanata-Orléans, Gatineau, Maxville-Alexandria, Cornwall-Lancaster, and Prescott and Russell.

Environment Canada warnws surfaces may become icy and slippery, and people should take care while walking and driving.

At least one road in the west end was closed due to icy conditions, police said Friday morning.

⚠️ICY CONDITIONS: Constellation is closed between Navaho and Centrepointe due to icy conditions. Drive with caution so you have time to adapt to changing road conditions. #ottawa #ottnews #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 25, 2021

The expected high for Thursday is 5 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers into the evening.

The temperature will be around 3 C overnight, then things will cool down on Friday. Rain showers will change to snow and the temperature will drop to -2 C in the afternoon.

About five centimetres of snow is expected on Friday.

Friday’s overnight low will be -7 C, with periods of snow.

Saturday and Sunday will both see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -2 C. Saturday there’s also a 40 per cent chance of flurries.