Freezing rain is threatening to slow down holiday travel plans.

A Freezing Rain Warning has been issued for Ottawa, Gatineau, the Ottawa Valley and the rest of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says "long lasting periods of freezing rain" will hit the region tonight. Freezing rain will continue into early Friday morning, before changing to rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected on Friday.

The record for greatest rainfall in Ottawa on December 21 is 13.2 mm, set back in 1953.