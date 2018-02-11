Freezing rain expect Sunday, Environment Canada
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 11:05AM EST
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and much of the region.
It says freezing rain will start to fall Sunday afternoon, not tapering off until well into the evening.
Driving conditions are expected to be impacted Sunday night but Meteorologist Mark Schuster with Environment Canada tells CFRA it's not expected to impact Monday morning's commute.