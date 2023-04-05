Freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
Ottawa is coated in a layer of ice Wednesday afternoon, as a "significant" freezing rainstorm could bring 10 to 20 millimetres of ice accretion to the region.
Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One are reporting multiple power outages across eastern Ontario, while the storm forced the cancellation of school buses and grounded some flights at the Ottawa International Airport. There have also been reports of downed tree branches due to the weight of the ice.
A freezing rain warning continues for Ottawa, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain. Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning, calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain through the evening.
Freezing rain and ice pellets began falling at approximately 9 a.m. By 11 a.m., roads and sidewalks had a layer of ice on it. A thunderstorm rolled through Ottawa just before 1 p.m.
"We're seeing the worst of the winter weather and that is the freezing rain," Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips tells CTV News Ottawa.
"It's likely to be 13 hours of at least a risk of freezing rain. We think, in total, the amounts might be 10 to 15 mm of ice accretion. This would be the ice pellets plus the freezing rain, all mixed together to be a gluey mess that is some of the hardest ice that winter can produce."
Environment Canada says the freezing rain will cause significant ice build-up in some areas, warning it could result in power outages and tree damages.
"Ice pellets and freezing rain continue for much of the day before temperatures rise above the freezing mark. Some areas may see several hours of freezing rain, which may lead to power outages and tree damage," Environment Canada said in an updated weather statement about the freezing rain warning at 12:15 p.m.
"One potential complication is how much of the precipitation falls in the form of ice pellets versus freezing rain. If most of the precipitation falls in the form of freezing rain, this has the potential to be a significant ice storm for the region."
Environment Canada is calling for freezing rain to continue until 5 p.m. before the precipitation transitions to rain.
The rainfall warning for Ottawa is calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain continuing through the evening.
"A miserable, miserable weather day in the Ottawa area," Phillips says. "Overall, we could see, clearly, a very wet day. The only thing we can't say for sure is how much of that is going to be the freezing stuff and how much is going to be the liquid stuff."
Phillips says a Colorado low is moving northward, and will bump into cold air in the northern part of Ontario, bringing the ice pellets to freezing rain to Ottawa.
"This one seems like a prolonged bout of it," Phillips said about the weather.
All school buses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are cancelled for the day, while the Western Quebec School Board says all schools are closed in the Outaouais region due to the storm.
Several flights have been cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The freezing rain warning covers Belleville, Kingston, Brockville, Prescott, Mallorytown, Kemptville, Westport, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Alexandria, Russell, Arnprior, Renfrew, Pembroke, Petawawa, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.
Phillips predicts this will be "winter's last hurrah" for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
"We see these temperatures come on the weekend of 14, 17 degrees for a high. When you start beating winter up it doesn't kind of return," Phillips says. "My sense is it's really going to go out in a big bang, but strong winds, a threat of freezing rain, ice pellets."
Hydro Outages
Hydro Ottawa is reporting "multiple power outages" across the city.
"We are currently experiencing several outages affecting approximately 14,000 customers as a result of the freezing rain conditions. However the situation continues to fluctuate as a result of ice build up on trees and power lines," the utility said in a statement at 1 p.m.
Outages have been reported in Stittsville, Kanata, Gloucester, Nepean and Goulbourn.
One outage in the Stittsville area has left 7,000 customers in the dark.
Hydro Ottawa is reporting several outages across eastern Ontario, including 4,000 customers in the dark in the Dunrobin area.
Thousands of customers in western Quebec are also without power.
Hydro Quebec is reporting 117 outages across the Outaouais, leaving 37,403 customers without power. The MRC des Collines des l'Outaouais police reported 19,000 customers in the Pontiac region were without power Wednesday afternoon.
Hydro Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it is prepared in the event the storm causes power outages and damage to the hydro infrastructure today.
"We've spent most of the day preparing for the worst-case conditions, although we're feeling pretty confident right now that we're not going to run into too many problems," Joseph Muglia, director of systems operations with Hydro Ottawa, told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Tuesday. "At this point, we've got all of our personnel ready to go; we're just waiting on the weather now."
Muglia says the mix of freezing rain turning to ice pellets could lead to ice buildup on infrastructure like power lines.
"With any ice buildup, the overhead conductors are what concerns us the most," he said. "But I would not say there's any area of more concern in the city than others."
OC Transpo
OC Transpo is warning commuters that bus and Para Transpo service may be delayed today due to the freezing rain and slippery road conditions.
"Plan your trip and be cautious when boarding, exiting, and at station platforms."
Gatineau Park
All trails and parking lots are closed in Gatineau Park today due to the freezing rain in the forecast.
"Trails may be slippery and fallen tree branches could be hazardous for the public," the National Capital Commission said.
"Our crews will assess, secure and clear NCC’s sites as soon as possible. This may take some time. Please remain patient and vigilant, and do not try to clear the sites yourselves."
Algonquin College
Algonquin College says all classes at its Pembroke campus are cancelled today due to the freezing rain. The campus remains open.
The college has cancelled all in-person classes at the Ottawa and Perth campues this afternoon and evening.
Weather
Rain tonight. Risk of freezing rain and a thunderstorm this evening. Local rainfall amounts 20 to 30 mm. Temperature rising to +2 C by Thursday morning.
A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. High 10 C.
The outlook for Good Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of + 3 C.
Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown
Liberal MP Salma Zahid is criticizing her own government's response to Israel's administration amid police violence in Jerusalem. The Toronto MP says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly needs to go beyond statements expressing concern.
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
Donald Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues
The indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump raises many thorny issues about U.S. state and federal law that could provide openings for the defence to attack the charges to try to get them tossed before the case even gets to trial.
Risk of hail, tornadoes, power outages as 'severe' storm hits parts of Man., Ont.
A Colorado low storm system is burying parts of southern Manitoba and northwest Ontario in snow Wednesday morning, while other areas deal with ice accretion and potential power outages.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
Nearly $1M in stolen property recovered, 6 people charged in Toronto police investigation
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
Toronto
-
Tornado watch, 'ping pong ball size' hail, heavy rain forecast in Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued in Ontario while other parts of the province are seeing up to 50 mm of rain as a mixed batch of weather warnings have been forecast on Wednesday.
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
Nearly $1M in stolen property recovered, 6 people charged in Toronto police investigation
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
Montreal
-
Freezing rain: 120,000 outages across Quebec, with up to 20 mm expected to fall
There are nearly 120,000 Hydro-Quebec outages across the province as freezing rain continues to fall across southwestern Quebec.
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
Woman's dead body discovered in Anjou dumpster, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman's body was found in a garbage container in the Anjou borough.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Northern Ont. police charge two people in two days with having illegal cigarettes
Two people in and around the Sudbury area have been charged with possession of illegal cigarettes in the last two days, as well as driving while suspended.
London
-
Police and fire remain on scene of suspected cannabis extraction lab
London police say what they believe to be a cannabis extraction lab was found at a home on Commissioners Road. Emergency crews remain on scene in the 400-block of Commissioners Rd. near Ridout Street after responding for a drug and weapons investigation on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario police departments part of FBI-led investigation into cybercrime
A four-year long FBI-led cybercrime investigation has involved the OPP Cybercrime Investigation Team along with several other police services including London, Toronto, Peel, Waterloo, York and Woodstock.
-
Fire investigation underway, two people injured
At the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an area near 706 Dundas St. was cordoned off with yellow tape and pylons.
Winnipeg
-
What Manitobans can expect from Wednesday's storm
With a spring storm touching down in southern Manitoba on Tuesday evening, residents should brace for accumulating snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.
-
Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Region of Waterloo, 'ping pong ball size' hail may occur
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Region of Waterloo, Guelph and parts of Wellington County.
-
Kitchener Rangers aim to sweep the Windsor Spitfires in game 4
Coming off an electric win on home ice, the Kitchener Rangers are feeling good going into game four, with a 3-0 series lead against the first-seeded Windsor spitfires.
Calgary
-
Suspect arrested in fatal New Year's Day shooting in Ranchlands
A 20-year-old Calgary man who was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder has been apprehended.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck behind Macleod Trail grocery store
A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
Saskatoon
-
Vendors say shuttered Saskatoon store owes them thousands
Vendors say they are out thousands of dollars after a shop in Saskatoon’s Lawson Heights Mall closed abruptly last month.
-
'Give them a quality of life': STC women’s facility offers fresh start for Pine Grove inmates
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is planning a new facility that will help women transition from the Pine Grove Correctional Centre.
-
Saskatoon man spends life savings on efforts to save people in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continues with no immediate signs of ending, there’s still a lot of work being done to help, and one Saskatoon man has now dedicated his life to doing just that.
Edmonton
-
Man sleeping near tracks hit by Valley Line LRT train: EPS
A man suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend after he was hit by a Valley Line Southeast LRT train while sleeping near the tracks.
-
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
-
Train carrying grain derails in Strathcona County
A train partially derailed in Strathcona County early Wednesday morning. A total of 17 cars left the tracks near Wye Road and Range Road 213 shortly after 6 a.m., according to CN Rail.
Vancouver
-
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside: city
Dozens of tents and structures in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside are set to be removed Wednesday, as city staff and police execute plans to bring the Hasting Street encampment to an end.
-
Victim of alleged terrorist attack on B.C. bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law
The victim of what RCMP allege was terrorism on a Surrey, B.C., bus on Saturday has returned home from hospital after his throat was slashed in an attack a family member says could have easily killed him.
-
Man accused of murdering B.C. teen Marissa Shen to stand trial
After nearly six years of waiting, the family of a murdered 13-year-old Burnaby girl may finally be one step closer to justice.
Regina
-
Protestors to converge on Regina city hall in wake of tourism campaign backlash
The backlash following an off-colour tourism campaign continues with a protest planned for Wednesday afternoon at Regina city hall.
-
Sask. students call for nasal naloxone funding at legislature
Groups advocating for funding of nasal naloxone made their case to the provincial government inside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Tuesday.
-
Regina police launch death investigation following discovery of man's body
Regina police have launched a death investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service on the 1600 block of Rae Street.