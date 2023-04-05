Freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice

Ottawa is coated in a layer of ice Wednesday afternoon, as a "significant" freezing rainstorm could bring 10 to 20 millimetres of ice accretion to the region.

Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One are reporting multiple power outages across eastern Ontario, while the storm forced the cancellation of school buses and grounded some flights at the Ottawa International Airport. There have also been reports of downed tree branches due to the weight of the ice.

A freezing rain warning continues for Ottawa, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain. Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning, calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain through the evening.

Freezing rain and ice pellets began falling at approximately 9 a.m. By 11 a.m., roads and sidewalks had a layer of ice on it. A thunderstorm rolled through Ottawa just before 1 p.m.

"We're seeing the worst of the winter weather and that is the freezing rain," Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips tells CTV News Ottawa.

"It's likely to be 13 hours of at least a risk of freezing rain. We think, in total, the amounts might be 10 to 15 mm of ice accretion. This would be the ice pellets plus the freezing rain, all mixed together to be a gluey mess that is some of the hardest ice that winter can produce."

Environment Canada says the freezing rain will cause significant ice build-up in some areas, warning it could result in power outages and tree damages.

"Ice pellets and freezing rain continue for much of the day before temperatures rise above the freezing mark. Some areas may see several hours of freezing rain, which may lead to power outages and tree damage," Environment Canada said in an updated weather statement about the freezing rain warning at 12:15 p.m.

"One potential complication is how much of the precipitation falls in the form of ice pellets versus freezing rain. If most of the precipitation falls in the form of freezing rain, this has the potential to be a significant ice storm for the region."

Environment Canada is calling for freezing rain to continue until 5 p.m. before the precipitation transitions to rain.

The rainfall warning for Ottawa is calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain continuing through the evening.

"A miserable, miserable weather day in the Ottawa area," Phillips says. "Overall, we could see, clearly, a very wet day. The only thing we can't say for sure is how much of that is going to be the freezing stuff and how much is going to be the liquid stuff."

Phillips says a Colorado low is moving northward, and will bump into cold air in the northern part of Ontario, bringing the ice pellets to freezing rain to Ottawa.

"This one seems like a prolonged bout of it," Phillips said about the weather.

All school buses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are cancelled for the day, while the Western Quebec School Board says all schools are closed in the Outaouais region due to the storm.

Several flights have been cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The freezing rain warning covers Belleville, Kingston, Brockville, Prescott, Mallorytown, Kemptville, Westport, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Alexandria, Russell, Arnprior, Renfrew, Pembroke, Petawawa, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

Phillips predicts this will be "winter's last hurrah" for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

"We see these temperatures come on the weekend of 14, 17 degrees for a high. When you start beating winter up it doesn't kind of return," Phillips says. "My sense is it's really going to go out in a big bang, but strong winds, a threat of freezing rain, ice pellets."

Hydro Outages

Hydro Ottawa is reporting "multiple power outages" across the city.

"We are currently experiencing several outages affecting approximately 14,000 customers as a result of the freezing rain conditions. However the situation continues to fluctuate as a result of ice build up on trees and power lines," the utility said in a statement at 1 p.m.

Outages have been reported in Stittsville, Kanata, Gloucester, Nepean and Goulbourn.

One outage in the Stittsville area has left 7,000 customers in the dark.

Hydro Ottawa is reporting several outages across eastern Ontario, including 4,000 customers in the dark in the Dunrobin area.

Thousands of customers in western Quebec are also without power.

Hydro Quebec is reporting 117 outages across the Outaouais, leaving 37,403 customers without power. The MRC des Collines des l'Outaouais police reported 19,000 customers in the Pontiac region were without power Wednesday afternoon.

Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa says it is prepared in the event the storm causes power outages and damage to the hydro infrastructure today.

"We've spent most of the day preparing for the worst-case conditions, although we're feeling pretty confident right now that we're not going to run into too many problems," Joseph Muglia, director of systems operations with Hydro Ottawa, told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Tuesday. "At this point, we've got all of our personnel ready to go; we're just waiting on the weather now."

Muglia says the mix of freezing rain turning to ice pellets could lead to ice buildup on infrastructure like power lines.

"With any ice buildup, the overhead conductors are what concerns us the most," he said. "But I would not say there's any area of more concern in the city than others."

OC Transpo

OC Transpo is warning commuters that bus and Para Transpo service may be delayed today due to the freezing rain and slippery road conditions.

"Plan your trip and be cautious when boarding, exiting, and at station platforms."

Gatineau Park

All trails and parking lots are closed in Gatineau Park today due to the freezing rain in the forecast.

"Trails may be slippery and fallen tree branches could be hazardous for the public," the National Capital Commission said.

"Our crews will assess, secure and clear NCC’s sites as soon as possible. This may take some time. Please remain patient and vigilant, and do not try to clear the sites yourselves."

Algonquin College

Algonquin College says all classes at its Pembroke campus are cancelled today due to the freezing rain. The campus remains open.

The college has cancelled all in-person classes at the Ottawa and Perth campues this afternoon and evening.

Weather

Rain tonight. Risk of freezing rain and a thunderstorm this evening. Local rainfall amounts 20 to 30 mm. Temperature rising to +2 C by Thursday morning.

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. High 10 C.

The outlook for Good Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of + 3 C.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.