Freedom Convoy organizers face new charges and mask mandates end in indoor settings: Top stories in Ottawa this week
Ontario lifts its mask mandate and a protester who lost his life savings regrets taking part in the "Freedom Convoy" protest in downtown Ottawa.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories on our website this week.
Here's where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa
Ontario lifted the mandatory mask requirements for most indoor settings this week.
Masks are no longer mandatory in elementary and secondary schools, restaurants, fitness centres, cinemas, theatres and sports arenas.
The Ontario government says masks are mandatory in the following settings:
- Health care settings
- Long-term care settings
- Retirement homes
- Congregate care settings
- Shelters
- Jails
- Public transit
Ottawa Public Health warned there is evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
Speaking at the Ottawa Hospital on Friday, Premier Doug Ford said he didn't believe Ontario lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early.
"I’ve been accused of being the most cautious leader in North America. Everyone else in the whole country has taken their masks off.”
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls were killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Lawyer Pieter Kort and his family were in a van that was struck by a cement truck on March 19, Kort's law partner Ed Kafka wrote on Facebook.
"Pieter Kort, my friend, partner and Brother in the trenches, has experienced a horrific tragedy with his entire Family in Jacksonville Florida yesterday at 6:00am," Ed Kafka said in a post on the Kafka, Kort Barristers Facebook page Sunday.
"The Family van was struck from behind by a cement truck which resulted in a nightmare that no Family should ever experience.
"Sadly their beloved Daughters Madeline (13) and Joni (10) were killed in the crash. Their sweet Daughter Hannah (16) and their lovely Mom Jamie are in critical condition in the ICU. Their handsome Son Ethan 15 is recovering from his injuries along with his Dad."
The Florida Highway Patrol said nine people were injured in the three-vehicle crash in Clay County. A sport utility vehicle, a van and a concrete pump truck were involved in the crash, which happened around 5 a.m.
Two members of the Kort family from Belleville, Ont. were killed in a crash in Florida. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. (GoFundMe)
Freedom Convoy organizers face new charges
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" occupation of downtown Ottawa face new charges.
The Crown announced Thursday that Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are now jointly charged with mischief, counselling mischief, intimidation, counselling intimidation, counselling obstruction of police and obstructing police.
Both were arrested on Feb. 17, a day before police began moving in to clear demonstrators from downtown Ottawa streets.
Pat King is now facing 10 charges in relation to the convoy.
King and a co-accused, Tyson George Billings, are now charged with two counts each of intimidation and obstructing police. They are charged with one count each of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police, counselling to intimidation, disobeying a court order and counselling to disobey a court order.
On Monday, King expressed frustration to the court about people livestreaming his court appearances.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, seen during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, are facing new charges in relation to the protest. (Twitter/Glen McGregor)
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Two months after the "Freedom Convoy" rolled into downtown Ottawa, one protester says he regrets taking part in the demonstration.
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent his $13,000 life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
Anglehart says he only joined the protest because he wanted to feel part of something after months of feeling lonely.
"I’m still as alone as I was two months ago," said the 41-year-old from his car. "I still don’t have friends and I still don’t have family. I’m living in the back of a fricken car, so yah, I regret going."
Anglehart wasn’t passionate about the cause, but joined the convoy because he was upset that he wasn’t able to say goodbye to his closest friend in hospital, who later died of cancer, because of pandemic restrictions.
Martin Joseph Anglehart speaking to CTV News Ottawa via Skype from his car near Kenora, Ont.
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera last year
The photo radar camera set up near Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata was the hot spot for speeders in Ottawa last year.
The automated speed enforcement camera on Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and Curran Street, issued 16,736 speeding tickets in 2021, the most of any of the photo radar cameras set up in the city.
New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021. Last week, the city of Ottawa said 13 per cent of speeding incidents captured through automated speed enforcement were not registered because the tickets were not mailed out within the 23-day window.
A look at how many tickets were issued by photo radar cameras in Ottawa in 2021. (Data courtesy: City of Ottawa)
NDP against Canada increasing defence spending to hit 'arbitrary' NATO target
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus would be against the federal government moving to increase its defence spending to hit NATO's target of two per cent of GDP, calling the request from the international military alliance 'arbitrary.'
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash
The second 'black box' from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board.
Zelensky: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invasion, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition.
Raptors game vs. Indiana suspended due to speaker fire, resumes without fans
The Toronto Raptors game against the visiting Indiana Pacers on Saturday was suspended for 70 minutes and fans evacuated due to a speaker fire at Scotiabank Arena.
Live updates: Ukraine intel says Russia may try to split country in two
Ukraine's military intelligence chief says that Russia could try to break Ukraine in two.
Atlantic
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
New Brunswick mental health care budget not enough, say some advocates
New Brunswick mental health crisis care response services is seeing a budget increase of $1.9 million, after the province spent $7 million last year to increase services.
Toronto
Ford, Tory to break ground on new Ontario Line on Sunday
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon after breaking ground on the new Ontario Line.
Raptors game vs. Indiana suspended due to speaker fire, resumes without fans
The Toronto Raptors game against the visiting Indiana Pacers on Saturday was suspended for 70 minutes and fans evacuated due to a speaker fire at Scotiabank Arena.
Man, 19, killed in single-vehicle crash in Vaughan
Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Vaughan on Saturday night.
Montreal
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
Quebec to provide COVID-19 update Sunday
Quebec’s acting public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, will hold a press conference on Sunday to provide an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in the province.
-
The Mohawk community of Kahnawake voted this weekend to move the remains of a priest facing sexual abuse allegations.
Northern Ontario
Long Lake home destroyed by fire in Sudbury
A residential home on Long Lake Road in Sudbury has been completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon
London
-
The Oscars return Sunday, with a few changes
For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that's changed.
'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
Winnipeg
Earth Hour highlights Manitoba’s green future
As the fifteenth annual Earth Hour keeps energy usage top of mind, a new report suggests Manitoba's green future is obtainable with a lot of work.
Low German take on Wordle craze puts Mennonite culture in the spotlight
A game with a name that combines Low German language and a popular online pastime is putting Manitoba Mennonite culture into the spotlight.
Kitchener
Waterloo Region group joins many across Canada calling for end to war in Yemen
A group in Waterloo Region was one of many across Canada on Saturday calling for an end to the war in Yemen on its seven-year anniversary.
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
Waterloo Region's police chief, local hospital presidents crack Ontario Sunshine List
A few notable figures in Waterloo Region have made it onto Ontario's annual Sunshine List.
Calgary
2 arrests, dozens of tickets issued as 'Freedom' protests continued despite court injunction
A temporary court injunction invoked by police did not stop a couple thousand Calgarians from making their voices heard Saturday as freedom protesters continued their fight against remaining COVID-19 mandates.
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
'It's obvious': Catholic parents continue to push for a high school in west Calgary
Calgary parents are angry with both the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) and the Kenney government for delays on an essential school for their community.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police searching for suspect 'believed to have firearm'
There is heavy police presence in the area of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive as officers are actively searching for a suspect believed to have a firearm.
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April
Hunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.
Edmonton
City of Edmonton to commission COVID-19 public monument
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced Edmonton will being the process of commissioning a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Her case has just gone cold': Family and friends host vigil for Edmonton woman missing since July
A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for an Edmonton woman who's been missing since July.
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
Vancouver
Reward for information on missing B.C. man increased to $30,000
With the first anniversary of Bernard Grempel's disappearance weeks away, his distraught family has increased the reward for information on his whereabouts to $30,000.
2 dead following violent 24 hours in Metro Vancouver
It's been an incredibly violent 24 hours in the Lower Mainland. Homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths, and two more men are in hospital, following two separate shootings.
Gastown clean-up attracts crowd in advance of expected tourism turnaround in B.C.
A crowd of volunteers turned out on Saturday to help clean up a historic Vancouver neighbourhood hard-hit by the tourism downturn in the pandemic.
Regina
Moe off to Europe for trade mission
The premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Canora’s Ukrainian roots run strong, 125 years later
If it wasn't made clear by the outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine over the course of the Russian invasion, Saskatchewan’s Ukrainian ties are strong.