This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera last year
The photo radar camera set up near Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata was the hot spot for speeders in Ottawa last year.
The automated speed enforcement camera on Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and Curran Street, issued 16,736 speeding tickets in 2021, the most of any of the photo radar cameras set up in the city.
New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021. Last week, the city of Ottawa said 13 per cent of speeding incidents captured through automated speed enforcement were not registered because the tickets were not mailed out within the 23-day window.
The photo radar camera on Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate, issued the second most tickets in 2021, at 15,616 tickets.
The photo radar camera on Smyth Road, near CHEO and the Ottawa Hospital, nabbed 10,772 speeders between January and December.
Here is a look at the tickets issued by the automated speed enforcement cameras in 2021, according to the city of Ottawa's open data.
- Katimavik Road between Castlefrank and Curran Street – 16,736 tickets
- Ogilvie Road between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 15,616 tickets
- Smyth Road between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street – 10,772 tickets
- Longfields Drive between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue – 10,533 tickets
- Bayshore Drive near 50 Bayshore Drive – 9,904 tickets
- Meadowlands Drive West between Winthrow Avenue and Thatcher Street – 7,659 tickets
- Watters Drive between Charlemagne Boulevard and Roberval Avenue – 6,235 tickets
- Innes Road between Provence Avenue and Trim Road – 4,142 tickets
Last week, the city of Ottawa said thousands of motorists escaped penalty for speeding because the photo radar tickets were not mailed out in time.
Mayor Jim Watson said the centre that processes automated speed enforcement infractions "continues to struggle with the processing" of the automated speed enforcement camera tickets, and the tickets were not mailed out within the 23 day deadline.
"In 2021, 13 per cent of the City of Ottawa's speeding incidents captured through Automated Speed Enforcement were not able to be processed within the limitation period, which amounted to a loss of in revenue of approximately $1.1 million for the City," Watson said in a letter to Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.
The city of Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement program in July 2020. Between July 2020 and July 2021, 101,778 tickets were issued for speeding at the eight locations across Ottawa, netting $5.4 million in revenue.
In October, council approved a plan to install 15 new automated speed enforcement cameras by the end of 2022. Three new photo radar cameras have been installed so far this year. The locations are:
- Alta Vista Drive between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue
- Bearbrook Road between Centrepark Drive and Innes Road
- Greenbank Road between Harrison Street and Banner Road.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
With recruitment lagging, Canadian military preparing new ethos, dress code
Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) leadership says it hopes a new military ethos and dress code refresh will help address a much-needed culture shift as it struggles to recruit more diverse personnel.
Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit
Prince William has expressed his 'profound sorrow' for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain's role in the slave trade.
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'
A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney's decision not to seek an indictment.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.
How much could the government's new pharmacare, dental promises cost?
The Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to keep them in power until 2025 comes with promises of a pair of health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion combined per year.
Canadians experience lengthy wait times for passports due to surge in demand
Canadians anxious for international travel are facing some lengthy wait times for passports due to a surge in applications.
Atlantic
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after early morning collision in Etobicoke
A male pedestrian has serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Toronto Paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifies measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians
The Quebec government is clarifying the measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
Northern Ontario
-
Messy weather continues Espanola to Mattawa
Environment Canada says a 'messy mix of snow and ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain' will continue Thursday morning from Espanola to Mattawa.
-
Many school buses cancelled in the northeast Thursday
All four student transportation services in northeastern Ontario have at least one route cancellation following an overnight winter storm.
-
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
London
-
Person suffers burns, smoke inhalation following early morning fire in Sarnia, Ont.
One person was injured following a fire at a Sarnia triplex early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
-
OPP investigating man's death on Simcoe, Ont. trail
Provincial police are investigating a man's death on a trail in Simcoe, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says
Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.
-
Road reopened after 3-vehicle crash, diesel spill in Winnipeg
A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street was closed Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle crash and a diesel spill, but it has since reopened.
-
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man travels to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
A Guelph man has travelled to eastern Europe to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic closing at end of March
Another one of Waterloo Region's major COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closing its doors as demand goes down.
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
Calgary
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omnicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
-
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
-
Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Mavericks added to Calgary Stampede concert lineup
This year's Calgary Stampede musical lineup is starting to take shape with the addition of a July 10 concert featuring both Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Mavericks.
Saskatoon
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. will spend millions to cut surgery backlog
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Edmonton
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat's gone, cooling trend begins
Cooler, but not cold for the next few days.
Vancouver
-
Indignity to human remains charge filed against Kamloops lawyer as homicide investigation unfolds
A Kamloops lawyer has been charged with indignity to human remains as RCMP continue working on what began as a missing persons case and has since become a homicide investigation.
-
Shotgun, motorcycle and $100K worth of cigarettes seized in Burnaby RCMP investigation
Mounties in Burnaby say they recently seized roughly $100,000 worth of "contraband cigarettes" from a Surrey residence.
-
Some B.C. parents could pay hundreds of dollars more for child care starting April 1
Kelowna child-care operator Amanda Worms says she has been calling parents at her daycare centres all week, telling them they will have to pay $350 more in monthly fees starting April 1.
Regina
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.