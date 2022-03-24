'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King facing new charges
‘Freedom Convoy’ leader Pat King is facing several new charges in relation to his alleged role in the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
King and a co-accused, Tyson George Billings, are facing 10 charges, court heard Thursday.
The two men are charged with two counts each of intimidation and obstructing police. They are charged with one count each of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police, counselling to intimidation, disobeying a court order and counselling to disobey a court order.
Two other leaders of the convoy protest, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, are also facing additional charges.
King, 44, has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 18. He originally faced four charges.
King has appeared several times in court since he was denied bail last month, but his case has been put over because he still does not officially have a lawyer representing him.
Court has heard that prospective lawyers have had a hard time reaching him at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.
“I understand that there’s been some extreme difficulties in being able to contact Mr. King at the detention centre,” said Cal Rosemond, a lawyer who represented King during his bail hearing but has not been officially retained.
At one point in Thursday’s hearing, King apologized for the delay.
“I apologize for all this nonsense,” he said.
Billings, King’s co-accused, is in custody at the Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, Ont. court heard. He is scheduled to appear on Friday.
The three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa to protest COVID-19 public health measures and other grievances cost the city of Ottawa an estimated $36.6 million, the majority of which was for the police response.
King is due back in court on April 4.
