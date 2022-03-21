'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Lawyer Pieter Kort and his family were in a van that was struck by a cement truck, Kort's law partner Ed Kafka wrote on Facebook.
"Pieter Kort, my friend, partner and Brother in the trenches, has experienced a horrific tragedy with his entire Family in Jacksonville Florida yesterday at 6:00am," Ed Kafka said in a post on the Kafka, Kort Barristers Facebook page Sunday.
"The Family van was struck from behind by a cement truck which resulted in a nightmare that no Family should ever experience.
"Sadly their beloved Daughters Madeline (13) and Joni (10) were killed in the crash. Their sweet Daughter Hannah (16) and their lovely Mom Jamie are in critical condition in the ICU. Their handsome Son Ethan 15 is recovering from his injuries along with his Dad."
The Florida Highway Patrol said nine people were injured in the three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Clay County. A sport utility vehicle, a van and a concrete pump truck were involved in the crash, which happened around 5 a.m.
Preliminary investigation shows the concrete pump truck collided with the rear of the van carrying the Kort family, pushing it into the rear of the SUV, Highway Patrol officials said.
A relative has set up a GoFundMe page to support the Kort family. As of Monday morning, more than $250,000 has been raised.
"Our family’s lives were changed forever on March 19 when the unimaginable happened. While on their way home from a family vacation in Florida, the Kort’s were in a horrific vehicle accident," organizer Lindsay Young wrote on the GoFundMe page.
"Many have asked what they can do to help. While we don’t know the specifics of this journey, we know the road ahead will be long and fraught with immeasurable grief. Your love, support, and prayers are appreciated during this time."
The local school board issued a statement on Sunday calling the news a "tremendous loss in our community."
"The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is deeply saddened by the news of a tragic accident that involved the passing of two students and two other students who are critically injured," the board said. "This news is heart breaking and a tremendous loss in our community."
The Board's bereavement team will be at impacted schools to support students, staff and community members, the statement said.
"We ask everyone to please keep the family and the Nicholson Catholic College and St. Joseph Catholic School communities in your prayers."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
China has fully militarized at least 3 islands in South China Sea: U.S. admiral
China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Inside the military junkyard recycling Russian weapons for Ukrainian use
A military junkyard in Kyiv is repairing equipment abandoned by or captured from Russian forces in order for it to be used by Ukrainian soldiers.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia lifts mask mandate in most indoor public spaces
Nova Scotia's mask mandate comes to an end in most indoor public places Monday. People in stores, theatres, restaurants and other low-risk settings will no longer have to don face coverings, but in a last-minute change, masks will still be mandatory in schools.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. health-care professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to drop
Ontario is reporting 551 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, as the number of patients in intensive care continues to decrease.
-
Ontario introduces legislation to prevent illegal blockades at border crossings
The Doug Ford government is set to introduce new legislation today that would prevent illegal blockades at international border crossings, giving law enforcement additional tools to suspend vehicle permits and seize licence plates.
-
The federal government is auctioning off cheap items in Ontario. Here's what's for sale
The federal government is auctioning off a wide variety of items in Ontario, including everything from cars to old office chairs, and some have discounted prices.
Montreal
-
Man charged after random stabbing in Westmount, woman in hospital
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
Judge orders Urgences-Sante managers to fulfill paramedic roles amid ongoing strike
Dozens of Urgences-Sante managers have been ordered by a Quebec judge to work paramedic shifts amid ongoing strikes in order to “maintain essential services,” according to a prominent healthcare union. About 1,000 Health and Social Service Union (FSSS-CSN) paramedics have been on strike for months demanding more predictable schedules and reduced periods of “on-call” availability, according to the union.
-
Quebec adds five new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up over 1,000
Quebec is reporting five more COVID-19 deaths and a slight bump in the number of hospitalizations on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
-
Timmins issues precautionary boil water advisory for Porcupine area
After a water main broke, the City of Timmins and Porcupine Health Unit are recommending residents in the Porcupine area, including behind the Porcupine Mall, boil municipal water for at least a minute for drinking water purposes Monday.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. police seize $25k in cocaine and cash during raid
Two people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust by Sarnia police over the weekend.
-
OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
Winnipeg
-
'An absolute disaster': Group fearful over impact of CP Rail work stoppage on businesses
One trade association is expressing its concern over the impact that the CP Rail work stoppage will have on businesses.
-
'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship win for Manitoba team
It was 50 years ago that one of curling’s most infamous moments took place and at the centre was a Manitoba team, led by skip Orest Meluschuk.
-
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to drop
Ontario is reporting 551 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, as the number of patients in intensive care continues to decrease.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
Calgary
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada's economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
-
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team have taken home the gold, defeating the Winnipeg Wesmem at the Canada West Championship in Saskatoon Saturday night.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rain
After a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Edmonton
-
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to Spring
The melt continues after a brief pause early Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'None of us want to be here': Strike action begins for CP Rail workers
Strike action is now underway for Canadian Pacific Railway workers after the company and the union representing employees failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious circumstance' at Richmond business
Mounties said the person who called them was in a "parent monitoring room" at the business "when she observed a man allegedly pulling down a young child's pants."
-
Oysters sold in B.C. recalled over possible norovirus contamination, illnesses reported: Health Canada
Specific varieties of oysters sold in B.C. were recalled due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada said in an alert.
Regina
-
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
-
Sask. Rate Review Panel to host public meetings
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in person, as well as virtual meetings, in Regina and Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskPower’s 2022 and 2023 Rate Application.
-
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.