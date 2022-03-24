Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges

Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are now jointly charged with mischief, counselling mischief, intimidation, counselling intimidation, counselling obstruction of police and obstructing police.

Both were arrested on Feb. 17, a day before police began moving in to clear demonstrators from downtown Ottawa streets.

Barber was released on bail the next day. Lich was released on bail on March 7.

Barber had previously been charged with counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order, counselling to obstruct police and mischief. Lich was previously charged with counselling mischief.

Another prominent leader of the protest, Pat King, is appearing in court Thursday afternoon.

- with files from Glen McGregor, CTV National News