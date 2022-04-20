'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions

One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.

Tamara Lich, the organizer of a GoFundMe that raised more than $10 million in support of the convoy, was released from jail last month with heavy restrictions on her use of social media.

She is seeking to have those loosened. Her new lawyer, Ottawa-based Lawrence Greenspon, says the social media restriction is overly broad and an unnecessary condition of Lich’s release.

Lich was arrested Feb. 17, a day before the large police operation began that removed the protesters who occupied downtown Ottawa streets for three weeks.

She and a co-accused, Chris Barber, are charged with mischief, counselling mischief, intimidation, counselling intimidation, counselling obstruction of police and obstructing police.

Lich will appear by video from Alberta, where she is living as part of her release conditions.