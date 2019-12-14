GATINEAU -- Four people had to be rescued by firefighters following a massive blaze in Gatineau early Saturday morning.

Gatineau Fire says the individuals sought refuge from the flames on a roof.

The blaze on Notre-Dame Street broke out just before 4:30 a.m. The building housed a bar and residential units.

46 firefighters were called in to fight the fire which was under control just before 10 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $232,000.

The cause is under investigation.