Four rescued after Gatineau blaze
Published Saturday, December 14, 2019 12:19PM EST
Gatineau Fire Service vehicle. (File Photo)
GATINEAU -- Four people had to be rescued by firefighters following a massive blaze in Gatineau early Saturday morning.
Gatineau Fire says the individuals sought refuge from the flames on a roof.
The blaze on Notre-Dame Street broke out just before 4:30 a.m. The building housed a bar and residential units.
46 firefighters were called in to fight the fire which was under control just before 10 a.m.
Damage is estimated at $232,000.
The cause is under investigation.