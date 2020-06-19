OTTAWA -- The second heat warning of spring is gripping Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued the heat warning, saying the "prolonged period of hot weather" will continue through Sunday, possibly into overnight Monday.

With the humidex, it will feel like 37 to 40 degrees over the weekend.

Here's four places to cool off in Ottawa-Gatineau this weekend

Ottawa Splash Pads

Ottawa's municipal splash pads have been reopened over the past week

Ottawa Public Health recommends users maintain physical distancing, use hand sanitizer frequently and use an elbow to activate the splash pads instead of hands, when possible.

For a list of splash pads in Ottawa, visit the City of Ottawa's website.

The City of Gatineau says its outdoor pools and wading pools with filtration systems will open on June 20. Capacity will be reduced at all pools.

Beaches

Petrie Island, Mooney's Bay and Westboro beaches are open, but lifeguards are not on duty.

Lifeguards will be on duty staring June 27.

Gatineau's three municipal beaches will open on June 22.

The NCC says its beaches remain closed in Gatineau Park and at Leamy Lake.

Parks

Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in the shade or at a park or greenspace

All City of Ottawa parks are open for public use, but play structures remain off-limits due to the Ontario Government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Malls

Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in an air-conditioned space when available.

All Ottawa malls are open daily, and stores are open in the malls.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday Rideau Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Place d'Orleans is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday St. Laurent Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday Tanger Outlets is open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave