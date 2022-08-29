Four charged in roadside assault on Highway 401 in Kingston. Ont.

Four people have been charged after a man was assaulted and left lying injured on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont., police said Monday.

Officers responded to the assault on the westbound highway around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 20 near the Westbrook Road overpass, OPP said in a news release.

They found a man injured lying in a live lane of traffic. Later, officers pulled over a vehicle they suspected to be involved in Napanee. Ont.

Four people—three from Quebec and one from Ajax. Ont.—have been charged with forcible confinement, robbery with theft, and drug possession for the purposes of trafficking.

The four people charged are: Oussama Chemaou, 21, of Montreal, Connor Putman, 23, of Ajax, Hilaire Angalikiana, 20 of Montreal and Anthony Parkinson, 26, of Hochelaga, Que.

Chemaou is also charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon, obstructing a peace officer and breaching a release order.

Putman is also charged with assault and taking a vehicle without consent.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who might have information or dashcam footage of the incident. Those with information cancontact Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.