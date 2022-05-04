Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College

Investigators say there is no reason to suspect "foul play from an outside source" in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

The four cadets died when a vehicle went into the water at Point Frederick on the RMC campus at approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is supporting the ongoing Ontario Coroner's investigation into the incident, with the assistance of the local Military Police Department and Kingston Police.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any foul play from an outside source related to this incident," said a statement from the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal.

Officials say no other information will be released until the Coroner completes its report.

The Royal Military College identified the four victims as officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrès Salek

Commodore Josée Kurtz, RMC Commandant, said last Friday that the four were fourth-year students were set to graduate with a university degree this spring and commission to officers of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Kurtz wouldn't say whether a military vehicle was involved in the crash.

The fatal incident happened one day before the end of the winter term at the Royal Military College. Final exams wrapped up on Saturday.