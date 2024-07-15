Former Ottawa police chief comments on dignitary security in wake of attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Days after the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, residents in Ottawa remain shocked it happened at all, as questions are raised about security measures for Canadian officials and visiting dignitaries.

"Politics in the States have become very divisive and with divisiveness comes violence and volatility," said former Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau, now a senior advisor with StrategyCorp.

The capital often hosts world leaders and royalty, with security top of mind and often planned weeks in advance of a visit.

"I don't think you'll see anything significant change in in Canada. The RCMP and CSIS will certainly review the threat assessments around the PM and other high profile individuals," Bordeleau said. "I think what you'll see in the States is a lot more security presence and increased posture. You may see now the old bulletproof glass in front of a lectern being returned…that may be a piece that you see."

Bordeleau said security requirements often depends on who is visiting.

"I remember when President Obama came, it was a low level of security associated with him because the world situation was very positive. But I remember when Bush came many, many years ago — around one of the G summits — there was a higher presence and there was a lot more protest activity going on. So, the security posture does change given who it is, the current climate, the political end of it and any changes with respect to security requirements."

In Ottawa, reaction to the attempted assassination was swift.

"I was a bit surprised because I didn't think the security that he has would allow someone to get to be in a position to do something like that," said one woman.

"I just feel it's terrible. Regardless as to your position. What happened to him was terrible," said another.

Bordeleau says when a world leader or high-profile individuals visit the capital, security preparations are done well in advance with multiple agencies involved.

"They'll work in conjunction with identifying different routes and the buildings that they're going to visit. They'll look at the assessments with respect to any risks associated with those buildings. And if there's any need to do a sweep before, they'll bring the dogs in, bring a bomb unit," Bordeleau said.