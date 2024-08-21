Here's how you can help students with a back-to-school backpack

It's the time of year when many parents are back-to-school shopping, filling kids' backpacks with school supplies. But for some families, it's yet another expense that isn't possible.

The Caring and Sharing Exchange provides children with new backpacks, and the necessary supplies and this year, the demand is high. Organizers are asking for donations.

Cindy Smith, Executive Director of the Caring and Sharing Exchange, remembers the excitement of the first day of school.

"I just remember going back to school and that feeling of having your new backpack and all your new products," she said.

But it's something that many families just can't afford.

"For some people, it's a choice; 'do we buy food or do we buy back to school supplies?' because it's really tough times financially and I think a lot of people are struggling," Smith tells CTV News Ottawa.

The Caring and Sharing Exchange says 5,489 children in Ottawa, are turning to the organization for a new backpack filled with everything they need for their grade so they can start school on an equal footing with their peers.

"For the second year in a row, we're seeing an over 30 per cent increase. So, a 62 per cent increase over the last two years, which is kind of overwhelming," said Smith.

With the first day of school less than two weeks away, the program is still looking for donations.

"We're able to help 75 per cent to date, but we still have that 25 per cent that we're trying to get the community's help to help everyone on our list," said Smith.

Each backpack comes with grade-specific items.

"We work closely with the boards of education to figure out what a student needs in order to succeed," says Rebecca Nagrdodski, with the organization.

Organizers say the greatest need right now is for calculators, geometry sets, pencil crayons, and the actual backpacks — but the best way to help is with a financial donation.

"Through bulk buying and our relationships with our retail partners, we can actually fill three backpacks for the price of one. So, a financial donation does go further and we can help those kids as soon as we get the donations in," said Smith.

"It's quite urgent at this point. And we're really hoping the community can come through and help us with that."