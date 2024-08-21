Ontario byelection to replace Todd Smith set for Sept. 19

OTTAWA
    Todd Smith, then-Ontario Energy Minister, addresses a news conference at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in Pickering, Ont., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Ontario Premier Doug Ford is wasting no time in calling a byelection to fill a seat vacated by a big resignation last week.

    Education Minister Todd Smith resigned his cabinet post and his Bay of Quinte seat in eastern Ontario on Friday.

    Now, Ford has called the Bay of Quinte byelection for Sept. 19.

    The Progressive Conservatives announced Tyler Allsopp as their candidate for the riding earlier today.

    Allsopp is a councillor in Belleville, a small-business owner, and has founded various community initiatives such as Community Cares Holiday Meal and served as the treasurer of the Enrichment Centre for Mental Health.

    Smith has said he resigned to take a job in the private sector, but has not yet announced what it is.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

