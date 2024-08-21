RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals, Jewish organizations

Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for B'nai Brith Canada says the threats were sent from one email to institutions across the country shortly after 5 a.m. EDT.

About a dozen synagogues and Jewish community centres in Ottawa were sent the email, which contained violent language.

"The email did suggest that the institutions that were targeted were targeted because the individuals that would be in attendance at those institutions did not deserve to live," said Richard Robertson, director of research and advocacy at B'nai Brith Canada. "It's a deeply concerning threat and it's one that is rooted in the enhancing levels of antisemitism and incitement against the Jewish community that we've been witnessing for a number of months now."

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said it's believed the threats were intended to be disruptive.

"We are in contact with law enforcement and all indications points to these threats being nuisance emails designed to disrupt lives. There is no imminent threat. Jewish Canadians will not be intimidated - we will continue to take part in Canadian society and Jewish life. We will stay vigilant, but we will never be intimidated," a CIJA spokesperson said.

The Ottawa Hospital, the Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital, and the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre confirmed to CTV News they received the threat.

Police determined the threat to be low risk, but hospitals conducted a full sweep and investigation of their campuses.

"We take all threats extremely seriously and police were called in right away to assess the situation," read a statement from an Ottawa Hospital spokesperson.

"We will continue working closely with the police."

Normal operations continue at all hospitals and scheduled appointments are continuing as planned.

A Montfort Hospital spokesperson says a search of the hospital was inconclusive and police "expressed their satisfaction."

A spokesperson for The Royal said nothing suspicious was found after searches.

"All of our services and operations are continuing as usual," The Royal said.

Robertson said there was no clear reason why hospitals were also targeted.

"There was no demands made and there is no clear connection between the hospitals and the Jewish entities that were targeted. What was made clear, based on the sheer scope of the number of Jewish organizations targeted across the country, is that the purpose and intent of this was to harass and to intimidate Canada's Jewish community. I don't think anything else can be read from this," he said.

The RCMP said in an email to CTV News Ottawa that it was working with local law enforcement.

"The RCMP is aware of threats made today to a number of institutions, including Synagogues and hospitals, across Canada. We are working with local law enforcement, who are actively responding to ensure locations are safe and secure. Law enforcement is also engaging with faith-based leaders to ensure they have the information and support they need," the RCMP said. "We want to reassure the public that the safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. The RCMP can confirm that the Federal Policing National Security Program is investigating the source of the threats."

Ottawa police said in a post on social media site X that it was assisting the RCMP with the investigation.

"Police are taking pre-cautionary measures to ensure public safety while the investigation continues," Ottawa police say.

"Please follow police direction on site."

The Ottawa Police Service did not provide more information and directed all inquiries to the RCMP.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted to social media Wednesday afternoon to say he was "disgusted" by the threats.

"This is blatant antisemitism. The RCMP is in contact with local law enforcement to investigate, and we’re working with them to keep Jewish Canadians safe," he said.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Austin Lee