Former Orléans MP Royal Galipeau dead at 71
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 7:12PM EST
Former Orléans MP Royal Galipeau has died, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson confirmed Saturday,
Galipeau was voted into the House of Commons in 2006 and served the Ottawa-Orléans riding until the 2015 election.
“Royal was always a true gentleman and was a passionate voice for Orléans as a city councillor, library board member and M.P.,” Mayor Watson wrote on Twitter.
A friend and spokesperson said on Twitter Galipeau passed away Saturday of complications from multiple myeloma.
Before his career in federal politics, Galipeau was a city councillor for Gloucester from 1982 to 1985.
He was 71 years old.