Former Orléans MP Royal Galipeau has died, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson confirmed Saturday,

Galipeau was voted into the House of Commons in 2006 and served the Ottawa-Orléans riding until the 2015 election.

“Royal was always a true gentleman and was a passionate voice for Orléans as a city councillor, library board member and M.P.,” Mayor Watson wrote on Twitter.

A friend and spokesperson said on Twitter Galipeau passed away Saturday of complications from multiple myeloma.

Before his career in federal politics, Galipeau was a city councillor for Gloucester from 1982 to 1985.

He was 71 years old.