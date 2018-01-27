

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Former Orléans MP Royal Galipeau has died, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson confirmed Saturday,

Galipeau was voted into the House of Commons in 2006 and served the Ottawa-Orléans riding until the 2015 election.

“Royal was always a true gentleman and was a passionate voice for Orléans as a city councillor, library board member and M.P.,” Mayor Watson wrote on Twitter.

A friend and spokesperson said on Twitter Galipeau passed away Saturday of complications from multiple myeloma.

Before his career in federal politics, Galipeau was a city councillor for Gloucester from 1982 to 1985.

He was 71 years old.