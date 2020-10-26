OTTAWA -- Ontario’s premier is calling out Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, suggesting he agreed with new lockdowns privately before making public comments to the contrary.

Doug Ford said on Monday that Watson told him he agreed with the province’s decision to move Ottawa to modified Stage 2 restrictions earlier this month.

“When I talked to the mayor in Ottawa, I told him and he agreed,” Doug Ford said on Monday. “When he gives me the green light and agrees and then goes out there days later and disagrees, you’re going to have to ask him why he’s doing that.”

A day after the province introduced new restrictions earlier this month, forcing the closure of indoor dining and gyms, Watson told CTV News that he hadn’t seen evidence to suggest restaurants were a problem.

"I've never seen any evidence that there are any super-spreader events taking place in bars, restaurants, or gyms,” Watson said.

“I’m not here to undermine the province," he added. "I’m here to stand up for Ottawa and Ottawa businesses.”

Ford, asked about those comments on Monday, said he understood that Watson is under pressure from local businesses.

“But just ask any municipal politician: when I talk to you: when you give me an answer, don’t change your mind the next day or two days later. It’s very simple.”

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Watson’s office for comment.

Ford's comments come amid growing political pressure from local mayors about avoiding further lockdowns in their cities.

Over the weekend, mayors from Halton Region sent a letter to the province, pleading with officials not to move their area to modified Stage 2 restrictions seen in Ottawa, Toronto, Peel and York Region, despite rising case numbers.