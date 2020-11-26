Advertisement
Fog Advisory issued for Ottawa: Near zero visibility expected tonight and Friday morning
A look at downtown Ottawa from the Parliament Hill camera on a foggy Thursday night. (Photo courtesy: www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca)
OTTAWA -- A thick blanket of fog is expected to cover Ottawa all night.
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Ottawa, warning there will be "near zero visibility in fog."
"Areas of dense fog will persist across the region (Thursday night)," said the statement late Thursday.
At 7 p.m., the visibility in Ottawa was 0.4 kilometres.
Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Fog patches. Low plus 4C
Friday. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 6C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers or flurries. High plus 4C
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5C
Monday: Periods of rain. High 8C.