OTTAWA -- Residents of Ottawa and eastern Ontario woke up to an unpleasant sight on a Friday morning in May – snow!

Environment Canada reported “snow grains” and “snow pellets” at 6 a.m. at the Ottawa Airport.

Across Ottawa, residents posted photos of the flurries flying through their backyards and neighbourhoods.

Hey ⁦@JimWatsonOttawa⁩ can you declare it officially a No Snow Day in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/6UMq7rNfjD — Keith Egli (@KeithEgli) May 8, 2020

I mean why wouldn’t it be snowing in May? Gah 2020 sucks. pic.twitter.com/aG9gdi0CgD — Yoni Freedhoff, MD (@YoniFreedhoff) May 8, 2020

Environment Canada says only a “trace” of snow had fallen at the Ottawa Airport by 10 a.m.

Well, it is May, but this is #Hwy401 near #Cornwall this morning. Call it sleet, freezing rain or... something else. Please slow down if driving in these conditions. #ONHwys #otttraffic @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd pic.twitter.com/o68lUy7Kai — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 8, 2020

In the Ottawa Valley, a light dusting of snow covered front lawns Friday morning.

In case you were wondering, Ottawa received 0.6 cm of snow on May 8, 2017. The record for greatest snowfall on May 8 is 2 cm, set back in 1967.

The forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers on Friday, with a high of 5C.

There is a chance of flurries this evening, before the skies clear overnight. A low of minus 5C.

The record for coldest May 9 in Ottawa history is -2.8C set back in 1947.

Saturday's forecast has a 30 percent chance of flurries or showers with a high of 4C.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 8C.