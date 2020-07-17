OTTAWA -- It will be another hot and humid weekend in Ottawa.

A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for temperatures in the low 30C range Saturday and Sunday. With the humidex, it will feel like 38 degrees on Saturday, and near 40 degrees on Sunday.

CTV News Ottawa looks at five places to cool off this weekend

Beaches

The City of Ottawa's beaches are open for the summer. Lifeguards are on duty daily at Mooney's Bay, Petrie Island and Westboro beeaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.ottawa.ca

The National Capital Commission's beaches at Leamy Lake and in Gatineau Park at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake are open daily. Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (7 p.m. at Leamy Lake)

The City of Gatineau's beaches are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pools, wading pools and splash pads

The City of Ottawa's outdoor and indoor swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads are open for the summer. Click the links for a list of hours and locations.

The City of Gatineau's outdoor swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads are open. Click the links for hours and locations.

Greenspaces

Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in the shade or at a park or greenspace. Greenspaces are open in both Ottawa and Gatineau.

All parks in the City of Ottawa are now open, and children can play on the playground equipment.

Gatineau Park is also open for visitors.

Let's go to the mall

All malls are open in the City of Ottawa if you want to go shopping and cool off. The City of Ottawa's mandatory face mask bylaw requires you to wear a face mask while in the mall.

Here is a look at malls that are open:

Bayshore Shopping Centre

Carlingwood Shopping Centre

Place d'Orleans

Rideau Centre

St. Laurent Shopping Centre

Malls in Gatineau are also open

Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in an air-conditioned space when available.

Movie theatres

Movie theatres in Ottawa are allowed to open as part of Stage 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan.

The Mayfair Theatre is open this weekend

Cine Starz Cinemas at 250 Centrum Blvd. and at St. Laurent Centre are open