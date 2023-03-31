Five people arrested on Hwy. 417 with break-in tools, master car fobs

Five Montreal residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police officers stopped a vehicle attempting to flee a traffic stop east of Ottawa.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the vehicle fled from officers, and officers eventually stopped it using a tire deflation device.

During the investigation, officers located and seized two bulletproof vests, multiple break-in tools, master key fobs and cellphones, police said.

The five people are facing charges of possession of break-in instruments and possessing an automobile master key.