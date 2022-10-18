Five new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa

Five more Ottawa residents died over the weekend due to COVID-19, while the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise.

In its twice-weekly report on Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and five new deaths linked to the virus.

There are 36 Ottawa residents in hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 25 on Friday. There are no patients in the ICU with an active case of COVID-19.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 88 patients (down from 100 patients on Oct. 14)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 25 patients (up from 19 patients on Oct. 14)

Montfort Hospital: 22 patients (up from 12 patients on Oct. 13)

CHEO: Four patients (up from three patients on Oct. 14)

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 83,971 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 910 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 6-10): 52.2

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 18.7 per cent

Known active cases: 873

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Oct. 18

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 932,448

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 892,359

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 603,104

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 246,469

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 27 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 5 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 80 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

16 in hospitals

12 in long-term care homes

14 in retirement homes

3 in shelters

5 in supported independent living homes

7 in group homes

1 in community living facility

1 in correctional facility

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.